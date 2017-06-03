Meet America's latest fitness star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ranks of the superstars of American fitness are about to swell with a pumped-up justice of the Supreme Court.

Ruther Bader Ginsburg is featured in an upcoming book about her exercise routine, titled "The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too!"

Ginsburg isn't the book's author, though the 84-year-old will grace its cover. The book is co-authored by illustrator Patrick Welsh and Ginsburg's trainer, Bryant Johnson, who also trains Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.

The 112-page book will feature illustrations of Ginsburg doing each exercise in her routine. It's scheduled to be released Oct. 3, which happens to be the day after the Supreme Court begins its new session.