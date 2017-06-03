Friday's Major League Baseball Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 001 000 100—2 4 1 Baltimore 200 100 00x—3 9 0

Porcello, Hembree (7), Scott (8), J.Kelly (8) and Leon; Asher, Givens (7), O'Day (8), Brach (9) and C.Joseph. W_Asher 2-3. L_Porcello 3-7. Sv_Brach (11). HRs_Boston, Sandoval. Baltimore, Machado, Smith.

Chicago 001 030 100— 5 8 0 Detroit 235 013 01x—15 18 1

Holland, Ynoa (3), Minaya (5), Jennings (7) and K.Smith; Fulmer, Leon (8), B.Hardy (9) and J.Hicks. W_Fulmer 6-3. L_Holland 4-5. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook, Hicks, Martinez.

New York 000 004 100—5 8 2 Toronto 301 101 10x—7 12 1

Pineda, Holder (6), Warren (7), Shreve (8) and G.Sanchez; Liriano, D.Barnes (6), Loup (7), Tepera (7), J.Smith (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maile. W_Liriano 3-2. L_Pineda 6-3. Sv_R.Osuna (12). HRs_New York, Castro, Judge. Toronto, Donaldson 2, Smoak.

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 7 0 Kansas City 000 001 12x—4 9 0

Tomlin, McAllister (8) and Gomes; Vargas and S.Perez. W_Vargas 7-3. L_Tomlin 3-7. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas.

Houston 000 030 040—7 9 0 Texas 000 000 001—1 4 1

Keuchel, Devenski (7), Harris (8), Giles (9) and McCann; Darvish, Gee (6) and Chirinos. W_Keuchel 9-0. L_Darvish 5-4. HRs_Houston, Correa, Springer. Texas, Beltre.

Tampa Bay 000 200 200— 4 9 1 Seattle 503 000 40x—12 11 0

Odorizzi, Garton (3), Farquhar (7), Stanek (8) and Norris; Bergman, Pazos (7), Altavilla (8) and Zunino. W_Bergman 3-2. L_Odorizzi 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Rasmus, Beckham, Kiermaier. Seattle, Valencia, Motter.

Minnesota 204 010 040—11 15 1 Los Angeles 000 002 003— 5 9 0

Gibson, Wimmers (6), R.Rosario (8) and Gimenez; J..Ramirez, Petit (5), Guerra (7), Middleton (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado. W_Gibson 2-4. L_J..Ramirez 5-4. HRs_Minnesota, Mauer, Grossman, Kepler. Los Angeles, Espinosa.

INTERLEAGUE Washington 011 401 240—13 20 1 Oakland 002 000 001— 3 7 0

Strasburg, Treinen (8) and Wieters; Triggs, Montas (4), Neal (5), Coulombe (8), Hendriks (9) and Vogt. W_Strasburg 7-1. L_Triggs 5-5. HRs_Washington, Goodwin, Rendon, Taylor, Werth, Murphy. Oakland, Joyce, Alonso.

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 110 000 000—2 4 0 Chicago 001 001 01x—3 5 0

Lynn, Lyons (6), Bowman (6), Rosenthal (8) and Molina; Lackey, Edwards (8), Strop (8), W.Davis (9) and Montero, Contreras. W_Strop 1-2. L_Rosenthal 1-2. Sv_W.Davis (11). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler. Chicago, Bryant.

San Francisco 221 004 001—10 15 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000— 0 7 2

Blach and Posey; Eickhoff, Leiter Jr. (3), Rodriguez (6), L.Garcia (6), E.Ramos (9) and Rupp. W_Blach 4-2. L_Eickhoff 0-6.

Arizona 002 030 000—5 9 1 Miami 400 110 10x—7 11 0

Corbin, De La Rosa (6), Wilhelmsen (7), Chafin (7) and Iannetta; Urena, McGowan (5), J.Garcia (7), Wittgren (7), Phelps (8), A.Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_McGowan 3-0. L_Corbin 4-6. Sv_A.Ramos (7). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt, Iannetta. Miami, Yelich, Bour, Stanton.

Atlanta 001 010 000 0—2 12 0 Cincinnati 000 000 002 1—3 6 0

(10 innings)

Foltynewicz, Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9), Jose Ramirez (10) and Flowers; B.Arroyo, Brice (7), W.Peralta (8), Wood (8), Storen (9), R.Iglesias (10) and Barnhart, Mesoraco. W_R.Iglesias 2-0. L_Jose Ramirez 2-2. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson. Cincinnati, Mesoraco.

Pittsburgh 100 307 010—12 13 0 New York 020 050 000— 7 9 0

Cole, LeBlanc (6), Nicasio (7), Hudson (8), Rivero (9) and E.Diaz; Harvey, Sewald (6), Ramirez (6), Smoker (9) and T.d'Arnaud. W_Cole 3-5. L_Sewald 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison, Bell, Diaz. New York, Duda 2, Conforto.

Los Angeles 000 000 001 001—2 8 1 Milwaukee 000 000 100 000—1 5 1

(12 innings)

Kershaw, Baez (8), Dayton (10), Jansen (11) and Grandal; Nelson, Knebel (9), J.Barnes (10), Torres (11), Feliz (12) and Pina. W_Jansen 3-0. L_Feliz 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal, Bellinger. Milwaukee, Santana.

Colorado 003 100 100—5 13 0 San Diego 001 321 10x—8 14 1

Marquez, Oberg (6), Dunn (6), Qualls (8) and Wolters; Richard, Yates (6), Buchter (7), Hand (7), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Richard 4-6. L_Marquez 4-3. Sv_Maurer (9). HRs_San Diego, Hedges, Solarte, Myers.