Friday's Major League Baseball Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|001
|000
|100—2
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|200
|100
|00x—3
|9
|0
Porcello, Hembree (7), Scott (8), J.Kelly (8) and Leon; Asher, Givens (7), O'Day (8), Brach (9) and C.Joseph. W_Asher 2-3. L_Porcello 3-7. Sv_Brach (11). HRs_Boston, Sandoval. Baltimore, Machado, Smith.
___
|Chicago
|001
|030
|100—
|5
|8
|0
|Detroit
|235
|013
|01x—15
|18
|1
Holland, Ynoa (3), Minaya (5), Jennings (7) and K.Smith; Fulmer, Leon (8), B.Hardy (9) and J.Hicks. W_Fulmer 6-3. L_Holland 4-5. HRs_Detroit, Mahtook, Hicks, Martinez.
___
|New York
|000
|004
|100—5
|8
|2
|Toronto
|301
|101
|10x—7
|12
|1
Pineda, Holder (6), Warren (7), Shreve (8) and G.Sanchez; Liriano, D.Barnes (6), Loup (7), Tepera (7), J.Smith (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maile. W_Liriano 3-2. L_Pineda 6-3. Sv_R.Osuna (12). HRs_New York, Castro, Judge. Toronto, Donaldson 2, Smoak.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|12x—4
|9
|0
Tomlin, McAllister (8) and Gomes; Vargas and S.Perez. W_Vargas 7-3. L_Tomlin 3-7. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas.
___
|Houston
|000
|030
|040—7
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|1
Keuchel, Devenski (7), Harris (8), Giles (9) and McCann; Darvish, Gee (6) and Chirinos. W_Keuchel 9-0. L_Darvish 5-4. HRs_Houston, Correa, Springer. Texas, Beltre.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|200—
|4
|9
|1
|Seattle
|503
|000
|40x—12
|11
|0
Odorizzi, Garton (3), Farquhar (7), Stanek (8) and Norris; Bergman, Pazos (7), Altavilla (8) and Zunino. W_Bergman 3-2. L_Odorizzi 3-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Rasmus, Beckham, Kiermaier. Seattle, Valencia, Motter.
___
|Minnesota
|204
|010
|040—11
|15
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|003—
|5
|9
|0
Gibson, Wimmers (6), R.Rosario (8) and Gimenez; J..Ramirez, Petit (5), Guerra (7), Middleton (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado. W_Gibson 2-4. L_J..Ramirez 5-4. HRs_Minnesota, Mauer, Grossman, Kepler. Los Angeles, Espinosa.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|011
|401
|240—13
|20
|1
|Oakland
|002
|000
|001—
|3
|7
|0
Strasburg, Treinen (8) and Wieters; Triggs, Montas (4), Neal (5), Coulombe (8), Hendriks (9) and Vogt. W_Strasburg 7-1. L_Triggs 5-5. HRs_Washington, Goodwin, Rendon, Taylor, Werth, Murphy. Oakland, Joyce, Alonso.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|110
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
|Chicago
|001
|001
|01x—3
|5
|0
Lynn, Lyons (6), Bowman (6), Rosenthal (8) and Molina; Lackey, Edwards (8), Strop (8), W.Davis (9) and Montero, Contreras. W_Strop 1-2. L_Rosenthal 1-2. Sv_W.Davis (11). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler. Chicago, Bryant.
___
|San Francisco
|221
|004
|001—10
|15
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|7
|2
Blach and Posey; Eickhoff, Leiter Jr. (3), Rodriguez (6), L.Garcia (6), E.Ramos (9) and Rupp. W_Blach 4-2. L_Eickhoff 0-6.
___
|Arizona
|002
|030
|000—5
|9
|1
|Miami
|400
|110
|10x—7
|11
|0
Corbin, De La Rosa (6), Wilhelmsen (7), Chafin (7) and Iannetta; Urena, McGowan (5), J.Garcia (7), Wittgren (7), Phelps (8), A.Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_McGowan 3-0. L_Corbin 4-6. Sv_A.Ramos (7). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt, Iannetta. Miami, Yelich, Bour, Stanton.
___
|Atlanta
|001
|010
|000
|0—2
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002
|1—3
|6
|0
Foltynewicz, Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9), Jose Ramirez (10) and Flowers; B.Arroyo, Brice (7), W.Peralta (8), Wood (8), Storen (9), R.Iglesias (10) and Barnhart, Mesoraco. W_R.Iglesias 2-0. L_Jose Ramirez 2-2. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson. Cincinnati, Mesoraco.
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|307
|010—12
|13
|0
|New York
|020
|050
|000—
|7
|9
|0
Cole, LeBlanc (6), Nicasio (7), Hudson (8), Rivero (9) and E.Diaz; Harvey, Sewald (6), Ramirez (6), Smoker (9) and T.d'Arnaud. W_Cole 3-5. L_Sewald 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison, Bell, Diaz. New York, Duda 2, Conforto.
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|1
Kershaw, Baez (8), Dayton (10), Jansen (11) and Grandal; Nelson, Knebel (9), J.Barnes (10), Torres (11), Feliz (12) and Pina. W_Jansen 3-0. L_Feliz 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal, Bellinger. Milwaukee, Santana.
___
|Colorado
|003
|100
|100—5
|13
|0
|San Diego
|001
|321
|10x—8
|14
|1
Marquez, Oberg (6), Dunn (6), Qualls (8) and Wolters; Richard, Yates (6), Buchter (7), Hand (7), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Richard 4-6. L_Marquez 4-3. Sv_Maurer (9). HRs_San Diego, Hedges, Solarte, Myers.