American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/03 14:41
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 21 .596
Baltimore 29 24 .547
Boston 29 25 .537 3
Tampa Bay 29 28 .509
Toronto 27 28 .491
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 23 .549
Cleveland 28 25 .528 1
Detroit 26 28 .481
Chicago 24 29 .453 5
Kansas City 23 30 .434 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 16 .709
Los Angeles 28 30 .483 12½
Texas 26 29 .473 13
Seattle 26 30 .464 13½
Oakland 23 31 .426 15½

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 15, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 7, Texas 1

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 0

Washington 13, Oakland 3

Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle 12, Tampa Bay 4