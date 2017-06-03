|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Baltimore
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|Boston
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|Tampa Bay
|29
|28
|.509
|4½
|Toronto
|27
|28
|.491
|5½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|28
|23
|.549
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|25
|.528
|1
|Detroit
|26
|28
|.481
|3½
|Chicago
|24
|29
|.453
|5
|Kansas City
|23
|30
|.434
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|39
|16
|.709
|—
|Los Angeles
|28
|30
|.483
|12½
|Texas
|26
|29
|.473
|13
|Seattle
|26
|30
|.464
|13½
|Oakland
|23
|31
|.426
|15½
___
|Friday's Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 2
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 5
Detroit 15, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 7, Texas 1
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 0
Washington 13, Oakland 3
Minnesota 11, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 12, Tampa Bay 4