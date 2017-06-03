Cambodian opposition protests US embassy's Facebook post

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cambodia's main opposition party is protesting to the U.S. embassy for posting praise of the son of the nation's long-ruling prime minister, just ahead of local elections this weekend. The embassy isn't taking the Facebook post down.

The May 30 post celebrated the first Cambodian student to graduate from the prestigious U.S. Naval Academy. It quoted the new graduate as describing Prime Minister Hun Sen (HOON SEHN)'s eldest son as "one of my biggest idols."

That raised hackles in the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, which is contesting Hun Sen's party for local government seats nationwide on Sunday. The vote is a bellwether of national politics ahead of general elections in 2018.

The State Department says it isn't partisan or interfering in the election.