14 lucky Taiwan receipt holders will win NT$10 million

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- If you hold a receipt issued between March and April of this year with the number 74748874, you are among the 14 winners of the Taiwan receipt lottery's Special Prize of NT$10 million (US$323,675), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Friday.

The winners can pick up their prizes between June 6 and Sept. 5, according to MOF.

Among the lucky winners of the special prize were two people who made purchases of NT$65 at 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Zhongshan and Zhongzheng districts of Taipei.

Two other special prize winners bought instant noodles for NT$60 and cigarettes for NT$70 at FamilyMart convenience stores in Sanchong, New Taipei and Taichung, respectively.

As for the Grand Prize, 13 receipts have the winning number of 82528918, which entitles the invoice holder to NT$2 million.

The three numbers for the NT$200,000 first prize are 07836485, 13410946 and 96152286.

The Second Prize (NT$40,000), Third Prize (NT$10,000), Fourth Prize (NT$4,000), Fifth Prize (NT$1,000), and Sixth Prize (NT$200) are all based on the First Prize winning numbers, with the Second Prize for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers, the Third Prize for matching the last six digits, and so forth.

The easiest prize to win, of course, is the NT$200 Sixth Prize for matching only the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

To increase the chances of winning, one number was added as the Additional Sixth Prize for this issue—996. The Additional Sixth Prize (NT$200) is won by matching the last three digits of a uniform invoice with the additional winning number.

A tax of 20 percent is levied on the winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand and special prize, according to MOF.



Official winning numbers from Ministry of Finance website.