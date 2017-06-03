Philippine police questioning driver in casino attack probe

A woman asks for directions as Resorts World Manila complex remains on a lockdown Saturday, June 3, 2017, a day after a gunman stormed
Employees of Resorts World Manila complex return to work on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a day after a gunman stormed the crowded Manila cas
An armed private guard stands by the cordoned off Resorts World Manila complex on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a day after a gunman stormed
Police emerge from the Resorts World Manila complex as employees wait by the entrance on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a day after a gunman s
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police in the Philippines say they are questioning a taxi driver who may be able to provide details on the suspect in the Manila casino attack that killed dozens of people.
Metropolitan Manila Police Chief Oscar Alabayade said Saturday that the driver took the suspect to the casino. He said the focus of the investigation now is figuring out the identity and background of the suspect, who killed himself after the early Friday attack.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but Philippine police said they believed it had been a robbery gone wrong.
According to police, the man stormed into a casino early Friday and used gasoline to torch gambling tables. More than 35 people died from smoke inhalation.