West Indies-Afghanistan T20 scoreboard

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis (AP) — Scoreboard Friday of the Twenty20 cricket match between the West Indies and Afghanistan at Warner Park:

Afghanistan won the toss Afghanistan Innings

Usman Ghani run out 8

Gulbadin Naib b Badree 12

Asghar Stanikzai c and b Williams 5

Karim Janat c Walton b Brathwaite 8

Samiullah Shenwari lbw b Narine 7

Mohammad Nabi c Taylor b Brathwaite 2

Rashid Khan c Narine b Taylor 33

Shafiqullah Shafaq c and b Narine 0

Najibullah Zadran c Walton b Narine 4

Amir Hamza c Walton b Williams 21

Shapoor Zadran not out 1

Extras (4b, 3lb, 2w) 9

TOTAL (all out) 110

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets 1-21, 2-26, 3-26, 4-42, 5-46, 6-46, 7-46, 8-58, 9-94, 10-110.

Bowling: Jerome Taylor 4-0-38-1 (1w), Samuel Badree 4-0-19-1, Kesrik Williams 4-1-19-2 (1w), Sunil Narine 4-0-11-3, Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-16-2.

West Indies

Chadwick Walton c Ghani b Zadran 22

Evin Lewis c Shenwari b Janat 26

Marlon Samuels b Zadran 35

Lendl Simmons b Rashid Khan 6

Jason Mohammed not out 18

Rovman Powell not out 2

Extras (1lb,4w) 5

TOTAL: (for four wickets) 114.

Overs: 16.3.

Did not bat: Carlos Brathwaite, Jerome Taylor, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Williams.

Fall of wickets 1-33, 2-63, 3-82, 4-99.

Bowling: Shapoor Zadran 3.3-0-30-2 (2w), Mohammad Nabi 3-0-23-0, Amir Hamza 4-0-24-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-14-1 (2w), Karim Janat 1-0-12-1, Samiullah Shenwari 1-0-10-0.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Barbados, and Nigel Duguid, Guyana.

TV umpire: Joel Wilson, Trinidad and Tobago; Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Result: West Indies won by six wickets, lead three-match series 1-0.