Taiwan to see more heavy rain for next two days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Due to a stranded weather front and due the the affects of a southwestern air stream, Taiwan will continue to see heavy rain from June 3 - 4 and most of the island is under an extremely heavy rain advisory, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Meteorological expert Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that as of 5 a.m. today, the heaviest rain was in Yunlin County's Gukeng Township in central Taiwan with rainfall within in three hours reaching 132 mm and rain accumulation after six hours reaching 400 mm, which was no less intense than the massive deluge seen in northern Taiwan yesterday.

Due to the stalled weather system and a strong southwestern air stream, central Taiwan will experience strong winds, lightning, sudden downpours, and other severe weather. Torrential rains in those areas could cause landslides, rock slides, and floods.

By tomorrow, the southwest air stream will begin to weaken, however the front will continue to loiter over Taiwan leading to continued unstable weather conditions. However, the sudden downpours will diminish in scale, but still have a high probability of occurring.

By Monday, the stranded front and southwest airflow will have weakend, thus reducing the likely hood of severe rain showers, however, due to the continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, citizens are advised to stay alert and remain vigilant of weather conditions.

The following advisories are in effect from late this morning (June 3) through tomorrow evening (June 4).

Extremely Torrential Rain Advisory:

Yunlin County

Nantou County - Mountainous areas

Kaohsiung City - Mountainous areas

Pingtung County - Mountainous areas

Torrential Rain Advisory:

Chiayi City

Chiayi County

Miaoli -Mountainous areas

Taichung City - Mountainous areas

Hualien County - Mountainous areas

Taitung County - Mountainous areas

Extremely Heavy Rain Advisory:

Keelung North Coast

Taipei city

New Taipei City

Taoyuan City

Hsinchu City

Hsinchu County

Miaoli County

Taichung City

Changhua County

Nantou County

Tainan City

Kaohsiung City

Pingtung County

Hengchun Peninsula

Heavy Rain Advisory:

Yilan County

Hualien County

Taitung County

Lanyu Island

Ludao Island

Kinmen Area