Man gets 23 years for 2014 killing of Guatemala journalist

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A court in Guatemala has sentenced a man to 23 years in prison for the 2014 killing of journalist Felipe David Munguia Jimenez.

Rolando Antonio Jimenez got 15 years for the homicide and eight years for illegal weapons possession.

Cruz Munguia Jimenez was gunned down on a street in the town of Santa María Xalapan.

Prosecutor Hilda Pineda said Friday that investigations continue into who ordered or planned the killing. She said Jimenez had refused to cooperate in the investigation.

Pineda said that 20 journalists in Guatemala have complained of receiving threats so far this year.