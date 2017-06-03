Office and school closures across Taiwan due to rain today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Due to the torrential rains which began to strike Taiwan yesterday, several cities and counties in Taiwan have announced school and office closures for today as the massive weather front continues to tear across the country including districts of Taipei City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Hualien County, Taichung City, Kaohsiung City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, and Pingtung County.

The following are the cities and counties that have announced closures or partial closures for today:

Taipei City:

Closures:

Taipei Hwa Kang Arts School, Taipei Municipal Qingjiang Elementary School Kindergarten, Dajia Elementary School, Taipei Municipal XiShan Elementary School, and Xie He You De High School.

New Taipei City:

Closures:

Kanjiao Elementary, Qianhua Elementary, Bitou Elementary, Pingxi Middle School, Liandong Elementary.

Closed for class but offices open:

Dapeng Elementary, Sanhe Elementary, and Xinxian and Fushan area schools.

Hsinchu County:

Closures:

Xiuluan, Shilei, Shinkong, and Yufeng elementary schools are all closed.

Miaoli County:

Closures:

Taian Township

Dahu Township's Danan Elementary.

Closed for class but offices open:

Nanzhuang Township

Taichung City:

Closures:

Dalin Elementary

Fumin Elementary School

Closed for class but offices open:

Heping Autonomous District

Nantou County:

All schools and offices are closed.

Yunlin County:

All schools and offices are closed.

Kaohsiung City:

Closures:

Taoyuan District, Na Ma Sia District, Maolin District, Jiasian District, and Liouguei District.

Chiayi County

Closures:

Dalin Township, Sikou Township, Meishan Township, and Alishan Township.

Guanghua, Taoyuan, Longshan, Zhonghe, and Zhongxing elementary schools in Jhuci Township are all closed for the day.

Xiding Elementary in Fanlu Township is also closed for the day.

Hualien County

Closures:

Tianxiang, Xibao, Luoshao, and Guanyuan districts of Siou Lin Township are all closed today.