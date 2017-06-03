  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/06/03 08:39
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Velez Sarsfield 0, Quilmes 0

Wednesday's Match

Atletico Tucuman 0, River Plate 3

Friday's Match

Sarmiento 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Saturday's Matches

Godoy Cruz vs. Atletico Rafaela

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield

Temperley vs. Talleres

Rosario Central vs. Colon

Santa Fe vs. Newell's

Lanus vs. Estudiantes

Sunday's Matches

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate

Gimnasia vs. Banfield

Belgrano vs. Arsenal

Olimpo vs. Huracan

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin

Boca Juniors vs. Independiente

Monday's Match

Quilmes vs. Patronato Parana