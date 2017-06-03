BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Velez Sarsfield 0, Quilmes 0
|Wednesday's Match
Atletico Tucuman 0, River Plate 3
|Friday's Match
Sarmiento 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
|Saturday's Matches
Godoy Cruz vs. Atletico Rafaela
Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield
Temperley vs. Talleres
Rosario Central vs. Colon
Santa Fe vs. Newell's
Lanus vs. Estudiantes
|Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate
Gimnasia vs. Banfield
Belgrano vs. Arsenal
Olimpo vs. Huracan
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin
Boca Juniors vs. Independiente
|Monday's Match
Quilmes vs. Patronato Parana