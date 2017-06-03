Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 3 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan hit by strongest plum rain in 21 years.
@China Times: Torrential rain moves south after pounding northern coastal areas.
@Liberty Times: Taiwan pounded by torrential rain; weather warning to last through Monday.
@Apple Daily: 3 dead, 2 missing, 35 injured as Taiwan is hit by torrential rain.
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors favor 15 stocks with new high records.
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market valuation tops NT$30 trillion.
