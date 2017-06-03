  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on June 3, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/06/03 08:50

Headlines across Taiwan on June 3, 2017.(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, June 3 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan hit by strongest plum rain in 21 years.
@China Times: Torrential rain moves south after pounding northern coastal areas.
@Liberty Times: Taiwan pounded by torrential rain; weather warning to last through Monday.
@Apple Daily: 3 dead, 2 missing, 35 injured as Taiwan is hit by torrential rain.
@Economic Daily News: Institutional investors favor 15 stocks with new high records.
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market valuation tops NT$30 trillion.
 
headline
headline news
headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/02 09:29
Taiwan Headline News
2017/06/01 08:50
Taiwan Headline News
2017/05/31 10:10
Taiwan Headline News
2017/05/28 09:00
Taiwan Headline News
2017/05/27 09:10