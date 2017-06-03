Chicago proposes independent monitor for police department

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago newspapers are reporting the city has proposed to the U.S. Justice Department that its police department be overseen by an independent monitor.

The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times reported on the proposal, citing city sources they did not identify.

The Justice Department in January issued a scathing report on civil rights abuses by Chicago's police department over the years. It found that institutional problems had led to serious civil rights violations, including racial bias and a tendency to use excessive force. The investigation began in 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing an officer shoot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times.

It is unclear how such a proposal would work because independent monitors typically are appointed by a court.