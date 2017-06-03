Moderate earthquake rattles Alaska's west Aleutian Islands

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake rumbled north of Alaska's Aleutian Islands but did not cause a tsunami or damage structures.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred at 2:24 p.m. about 127 miles (204 kilometers) northwest of Attu (at-TOO) Island near the far west end of the Aleutians.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate earthquake was at a depth of about 16 miles (26 kilometers)

Residents of Shemya (SHEM-ya) Island about 147 miles southeast of the earthquake felt the ground move.

Attu is nearly 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.