Kyle Busch wins pole for Cup race at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Busch led a strong qualifying effort for Toyota, turning a lap of 158.954 mph to win the pole at Dover International Speedway.

Led by Busch, Toyota had the first four drivers Friday in the qualifying session. Martin Truex Jr. was second, followed by Daniel Suarez and Matt Kenseth. Busch, Suarez and Kenseth are all winless this season for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Erik Jones was seventh and JGR's Denny Hamlin was 10th to give Toyota six of the top 10.

Busch has gone 28 straight races without a win and was second last week in the Coca-Cola 600.

Austin Dillon, the Charlotte winner Sunday night for his first Cup victory, will start ninth.

Busch won his first pole of the season and 20th of his career.