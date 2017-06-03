The Latest: Man in Trump Hotel case released to live in GA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a Pennsylvania doctor who authorities say was arrested at Trump International Hotel with guns (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A Pennsylvania doctor who authorities say was arrested at Trump International Hotel with guns will live in Georgia while awaiting trial.

A judge on Friday said 43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, must participate in a mental health evaluation and treatment at a Veterans Affairs facility in Atlanta.

He must stay away from Washington unless the visit is connected to his case, and when in Washington he must stay away from the Trump Hotel and the White House. Moles also agreed to surrender his firearms.

Charging documents filed Thursday say the doctor had an assault-style rifle and a handgun. He told an acquaintance that he was driving to see the president and that he had survival supplies and enough ammunition to make his car resemble Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh "on a camping trip."

The documents describe Moles as a recovering alcoholic and marijuana addict suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

___

3:50 a.m.

A Pennsylvania doctor arrested at Trump International Hotel with guns is due in federal court Friday afternoon for another hearing.

Forty-three-year-old Bryan Moles was released Thursday on the condition that he stays away from the Trump Hotel and the White House. Moles also agreed to temporarily give up access to weapons at his Pennsylvania home.

