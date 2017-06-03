Pence to meet with Central American leaders in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence will meet with three Latin American leaders and address economic and security issues in Central America during an appearance at a conference in Florida later this month.

Pence will give the keynote address at the Conference on Prosperity and Security in Central America in Miami on June 15, the White House says.

Following his address, the vice president will meet with President Salvador Sánchez Cerén of El Salvador, President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras and President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala.

The White House says the meetings will focus on improving security, governance and economic prosperity in the Northern Triangle countries.