Murder-for-hire case shown on 'Cops' heads to third trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The third trial of a former Florida escort accused of soliciting a hitman to kill her newlywed husband is under way.

Jury selection began Friday for Dalia Dippolito's trial on charges that she told an undercover detective posing as a hitman that she would pay him $7,000 to kill her husband, Michael.

Her 2009 arrest gained international attention when video of the alleged solicitation became an internet sensation and appeared on the TV shows "Cops" and "20/20." Her 2011 conviction was overturned on appeal. A trial last fall ended in a mistrial when the jury hung 3 to 3.

If convicted of solicitation of first-degree murder, the 34-year-old Dippolito could face 20 years in prison.