MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Welshman Jamie Donaldson led after the second round at the Nordea Masters on Friday.

Donaldson shot a 4-under 69 to take the 36-hole lead at the Barseback Gold and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden, making four of his five birdies on the back nine.

Donaldson led Renato Paratore of Italy by two strokes. Englishmen Max Orrin and Graeme Storm and France's Benjamin Herbert were one more stroke further back.