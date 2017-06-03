Bruins prospect Linus Arnesson to return to play in Sweden

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says prospect defenseman Linus Arnesson is returning to play in his native Sweden to rediscover his game after an injury-plagued season in the minors.

Sweeney says the Bruins will extend Arnesson a qualifying offer to retain the rights to the 2013 second-round draft pick who completed the final year of his entry level contract. Though disappointed in the decision, Sweeney referred to Arnesson as still having "a lot of upside" while acknowledging injuries took a toll on the player's confidence.

Sweeney spoke in Buffalo on Thursday while attending the NHL rookie combine.

Swedish Hockey League team Orebro HK announced on its website a day earlier that it had signed Arnesson to a multiyear deal. The 22-year-old was quoted as saying he was seeking "a fresh start."

Arnesson was limited to playing just 20 regular-season games with AHL Providence this season because of injuries to his shoulder and Achilles tendon. He also had an assist in 13 playoff games for the Bruins' top minor-league affiliate.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey