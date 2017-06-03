David Sedaris diaries are mundane, profane, downright odd

NEW YORK (AP) — David Sedaris the humorist, the public radio star, morphs into David Sedaris the diarist in his latest book, "Theft by Finding."

The 514-page volume, one of two planned for his diary entries, begins when he's 20 and traveling the Pacific Northwest with a buddy. It ends in 2002, after he's discovered by National Public Radio's Ira Glass. The next book of diary entries is due out in two years and will sweep Sedaris into 2017. Sedaris told The Associated Press that keeping a diary is a lifelong compulsion, one of many.