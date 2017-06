BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The Champions Trophy match between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston was abandoned as a no result because of rain on Friday:

New Zealand 291 in 45 overs (Kane Williamson 100, Luke Ronchi 65; Josh Hazlewood 6-52), vs. Australia 53-3 in 9 overs (David Warner 18, Moises Henriques 18; Adam Milne 2-9), no result.