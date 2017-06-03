Champions Trophy: Australia vs New Zealand Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday in the Champions Trophy match between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston, which was abandoned as a no result:
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill c Maxwell b Hazlewood 26
Luke Ronchi c Maxwell v Hastings 65
Kane Williamson run out (Henriques) 100
Ross Taylor c Henriques b Hastings 46
Neil Broom c Maxwell b Hazlewood 14
James Neesham c Warner b Hazlewood 6
Corey Anderson c Henriques b Cummins 8
Mitchell Santner c Smith b Hazlewood 8
Adam Milne c Maxwell b Hazlewood 11
Tim Southee not out 0
Trent Boult c Wade b Hazlewood 0
Extras: (3w, 4lb) 7
TOTAL: (all out) 291
Overs: 45
Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-117, 3-216, 4-254, 5-257, 6-267, 7-270, 8-291, 9-291.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9-0-52-0 (2w), Josh Hazlewood 9-0-52-6 (1w), Patrick Cummins 9-0-67-1, John Hastings 9-0-69-2, Travis Head 4-0-22-0, Moises Henriques 5-0-25-0.
|Australia
David Warner c Ronchi b Boult 18
Aaron Finch c Taylor b Milne 8
Steve Smith not out 8
Moises Henriques c and b Milner 18
Extras: (1lb) 1
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 53
Overs: 9
Did not bat: Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, John Hastings, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.
Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-36, 3-53.
Bowling: Tim Southee 3-0-15-0, Trent Boult 4-0-28-1, Adam Milne 2-0-9-2.
Result: No result.
Toss: New Zealand.
Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England, and Richard Kettleborough, England.
TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.