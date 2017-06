Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, June 5

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases first-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for May, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for April, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, June 6

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for April, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, June 7

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for April, 3 p.m.

NEW DELHI — Reserve Bank of India releases interest rates.

THURSDAY, June 8

Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, June 9

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for April, 10 a.m.