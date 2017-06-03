British Airways cabin crew to strike in mid-June

LONDON (AP) — British Airways cabin crew are set to go on strike in mid-June, offering another round of headaches to an airline trying to recover from a disastrous recent IT meltdown.

The Unite union said Friday members will walk out June 16 for four days in the long-running pay dispute.

The union says the recent action "has been prompted by BA's persistent refusal to restore the travel concessions" withdrawn by management from those who took part in strikes.

Crews have gone on strike over the pay of staff in so-called mixed fleet, who joined the airline in recent years.

Unite's Howard Beckett says "punishing staff for using legitimate industrial means to reach a wage deal is a culture that Unite cannot accept and a culture that will ultimately damage the BA brand."