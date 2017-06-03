Floods drive thousands from their homes in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Heavy rains and mudslides have driven at least 70,000 people from their homes and killed 12 people in two northeastern Brazilian states.

The state of Pernambuco has declared a state of emergency in 31 cities. Its civil defense department says close to 46,000 people have fled their homes and are staying either with relatives or friends or have been sheltered in churches, schools, sports gymnasiums and other public buildings.

Authorities in the neighboring state of Alagoas also declared a state of emergency. About 24,000 people there had to leave their homes in 27 cities.