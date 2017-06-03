BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, June 3

THE WEEK AHEAD

Casual dining chain Dave & Buster's reports quarterly results on Tuesday, and the Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for April on Wednesday. Jam maker J.M. Smucker reports its latest quarterly earnings on Thursday.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Restoration Hardware owner's shares plunge after warning on 2017 profits.

CENTERPIECE

Cloudy times for solar stocks

Stocks in solar energy producers tumbled this week as investors who'd expected the Paris climate accord to benefit renewable energy companies weighed President Donald Trump's decision to exit the global agreement.

STORY STOCKS

Restoration Hardware (RH)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Lululemon (LULU)

Cooper (COO)

Five Below (FIVE)

Tegna (TGNA)

Realty Income (O)

EQT (EQT)

FUND FOCUS

Guggenheim High Yield (SIHAX)

Despite strong returns, this fund has taken on "meaningful leverage" and has a sizable allocation to smaller bond yields, a steep price tag and a team with only a "modest" tenure, Morningstar says.

