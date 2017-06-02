Pelosi: No debt limit increase to reward rich with tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says that GOP leaders shouldn't take for granted that Democrats will vote to increase the government's borrowing cap.

Pelosi told reporters Friday that she has no "intention of supporting lifting the debt ceiling to enable the Republicans to give another tax break to the wealthy."

During former President Barack Obama's recent tenure, Pelosi supported debt increases that were "clean" of add-ons by Republicans.

It's generally assumed that Republicans and the Trump administration will have to turn to Democrats for vote to increase the government's $19.9 trillion debt cap — and avert a catastrophic default on U.S. obligations.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned lawmakers last month that they should increase the government's borrowing cap, or debt limit, before going on their annual August recess.