French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results on Friday at the French Open:

Singles Men Third Round

Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. David Goffin (10), Belgium, 4-5, retired.

Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, def. Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut (17), Spain, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, def. Steve Johnson (25), United States, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Milos Raonic (5), Canada, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-1, 1-0, retired.

Women Third Round

Garbine Muguruza (4), Spain, def. Yulia Putintseva (27), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic (13), France, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

Sam Stosur (23), Australia, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Men Second Round

David Marrero and Tommy Robredo, Spain, def. Scott Lipsky, United States, and Leander Paes, India, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Marcel Granollers (7), Spain, def.Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (5), Brazil, def. Mikhail Elgin and Karen Khachanov, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (4), Brazil, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (16), Colombia, def. Ernesto Escobedo and Sam Querrey, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Sam Groth, Australia, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (3), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Pablo Cuevas (9), Uruguay, def. Treat Huey, Philippines, and Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Julian Knowle, Austria, and Florian Mayer, Germany, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5).

Women Second Round

Nao Hibino, Japan, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Anastasia Rodionova (17), Australia, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, and Johanna Larsson (13), Sweden, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, and Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-2, 7-5.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Francesca Schiavone, Italy, def. Myrtille Georges and Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, and Magda Linette, Poland, 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.

Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (2), Russia, def. Alla Kudryavtseva and Alexandra Panova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Duan Ying-Ying and Peng Shuai, China, def. Daria Kasatkina and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Croatia, and Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 2-6, retired.

Mixed First Round

Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Raven Klaasen, South Africa (4), def. Martina Hingis, Switzerland, and Leander Paes, India, 6-4, 1-6, 10-2.