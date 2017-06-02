Muhammad Ali's hometown fights explosion of violence, deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — For one week last spring, as Louisville led the world in mourning Muhammad Ali's death, not a single person died in a hail of gunfire in the boxing great's hometown.

The silence was welcome in a city wrestling with an explosion of violence. Leaders hoped the cease-fire might stick and that the send-off for The Champ would mark a turning point for the city.

But before sunrise the day after Ali's memorial service, shots rang out and a 20-year-old woman was dead. Then another murder. And another, resuming an extraordinary outbreak of bloodshed that has devastated Ali's hometown.

In the year since Ali's memorial service, the city's murder epidemic claimed 119 lives — more than twice the number of killings just three years earlier.