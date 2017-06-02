Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trading

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street. Investors were disappointed by a report showing a slowdown in hiring last month.

The government reported early Friday that U.S. employers added 138,000 jobs in May, fewer than expected.

Bond prices rose following the report, sending yields lower. Investors tend to move money into bonds when the see signs of weakness in the economy.

Gains in technology and phone companies were helping cancel out losses in banks and energy stocks.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,431.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 21,160. The Nasdaq composite climbed 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,265.

All three indexes closed at record highs the day before.