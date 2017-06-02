WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Rafael Nadal improves to 98-2 in the 100th five-set clay-court match of his career, and moves into the fourth round. Also, Garbine Muguruza advances, while fellow defending champion Novak Djokovic is on later. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

— TEN--French Open-The Latest. Real-time updates throughout the day.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND

BIRMINGHAM, England — A rain delay has reduced the Champions Trophy match to 46 overs per side. New Zealand is 179-2 in the 30th over. Developing.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

CARDIFF, Wales — When Cristiano Ronaldo runs onto the field at the Millennium Stadium, he'll being trying to break new ground on some familiar territory. In the Champions League era, which started in 1992-93, no team has ever managed to defend its title. Madrid will get that chance against Juventus, and Ronaldo will be leading the way. By Rob Harris. SENT: 810 words, photo.

— SOC--Champions League Final-Ramos — Sergio Ramos, the "93rd-minute" man for Real Madrid, arrives at yet another Champions League final. He scored decisive goals the last two times Madrid won the competition, including an equalizer in 2014. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT.

BKN--NBA FINALS

OAKLAND, California — LeBron James had a simple explanation for what stood out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: KD. With a motivated Kevin Durant playing some of the best basketball of his career and taking the pressure off Stephen Curry, the Warriors dominated Cleveland in Game 1. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 770 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA Finals-Cavaliers. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA Finals-Silver — Changes coming? NBA commissioner wants draft rules amended. Byu Timn Reynolds. SENT: 810 words, photo.

RGU--LIONS-PROVINCIAL BARBARIANS

The British and Irish Lions opening match against the Provincial Barbarians on Saturday is likely the easiest and least consequential they will face on tour, yet it will still offer crucial insights into the style the tourists will adopt and the selection plans of coach Warren Gatland. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 630 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020

TOKYO — The price tag on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has ballooned to nearly twice the initial estimate, even after a major cost-cutting effort. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 570 words, photos.

RGU--RWC 2023

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — France, Ireland and South Africa say they have submitted formal bids to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The winning bid will be announced on Nov. 15. SENT: 330 words, photo.

GLF--ON THE TEE-DUSTIN JOHNSON

DUBLIN, Ohio — The brother of Dustin Johnson was leaning on a wall outside the caddie area when the phone rang. It was the world's No. 1 player, and Austin Johnson headed out to the practice range at Muirfield Village. It was time to get back to work. The question going into Friday at the Memorial was for how long? By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TIGER WOODS-MINORITY GOLFERS

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Tiger Woods inspired a generation of minority golfers when he burst on to the scene as a charismatic young star who won tournaments with laser-like focus and power. Suddenly, golf was cool. Today, some of those same people who were among Woods' most loyal fans are watching his downfall with sadness after his recent DUI arrest. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 815 words, photos.

OLY--2020 OLYMPICS-NEW EVENTS

GENEVA — A full list of 2020 Tokyo Olympics medal events including 3-on-3 basketball will be finalized by the IOC executive board next week, one month ahead of schedule. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 490 words, photo.

OTHER STORIES:

— GLF--Nordea Masters — Renato Paratore of Italy and Max Orrin of England share the lead heading into second round. UPCOMING: 150 words by 1800 GMT.

— BBO--MLB Capsules — Wainwright hits HR, pitches 6 innings as Cardinals win 2-0. SENT: 1140 words, photos.

— RGU--Super Rugby — es beat Reds 34-29 in first Super Rugby match in Samoa. SENT: 330 words.

— BOX--Muhammad Ali Books — How many punches did Ali take? New book counts them all. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 820 words, photo.

