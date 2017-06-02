Palestinian girl dies a day after stabbing Israeli soldier

JERUSALEM (AP) — The father of a Palestinian girl who was shot after stabbing an Israeli soldier says she has died of her wounds.

Okab Infeat said his 15-year-old daughter Nouf died Friday.

Israel's military said the soldier was moderately wounded in the attack Thursday near a settlement in the West Bank.

Since September 2015, Palestinian assailants have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student, mainly in stabbing, car ramming and shooting attacks. During that same time, some 247 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire. Israel has identified most of them as attackers.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian political and religious leaders compounded on social media sites that glorify violence and encourage attacks.

Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.