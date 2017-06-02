Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 2, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;SSW;15;82%;99%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;37;30;Sunny and very warm;39;30;NNW;11;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warmer;32;18;Sunny;33;18;WNW;14;29%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Becoming cloudy;27;18;SSE;14;61%;61%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;26;15;Showers and t-storms;22;13;W;15;75%;65%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cooler;17;8;Cloudy;16;9;SE;10;69%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;34;21;Not as warm;30;20;WSW;19;32%;44%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;SE;18;36%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;19;12;A shower in spots;21;18;ENE;14;72%;73%;2

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;31;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;19;SSW;9;46%;56%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;15;12;A shower in places;16;8;SE;16;75%;56%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;39;22;NW;15;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;SSW;9;63%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;WSW;13;74%;66%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;35;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;SW;12;69%;82%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;24;18;Partly sunny;26;17;SE;17;67%;44%;7

Beijing, China;Cloudy;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;NNW;11;28%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;28;16;Episodes of sunshine;29;17;ENE;8;49%;23%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Humid with some sun;26;16;ESE;12;51%;71%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Clouds and sun;19;10;SE;11;73%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;28;18;ESE;13;66%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, humid;27;16;Partly sunny, humid;29;17;S;10;40%;6%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Showers and t-storms;22;11;WNW;11;71%;70%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;27;15;E;14;52%;28%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;27;14;Lots of sun, humid;28;15;ESE;7;38%;5%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;17;11;An afternoon shower;16;9;SW;13;73%;43%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;30;17;Showers around;30;17;NW;8;35%;68%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;NNE;13;51%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;Mostly cloudy;35;22;NE;13;31%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;Spotty p.m. showers;20;12;W;26;61%;90%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny intervals;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;22;S;6;62%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;36;30;Clouding up, warm;39;30;SSW;12;53%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;27;18;Showers and t-storms;28;19;SW;14;58%;82%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy thunderstorms;30;27;Heavy a.m. t-storms;30;27;SW;13;81%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;18;11;Partly sunny;18;12;SE;16;72%;68%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;27;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;23;NNW;26;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A thunderstorm;28;22;Thunderstorms;30;22;SE;9;75%;84%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy showers;28;23;A couple of showers;30;22;S;17;78%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;42;27;Hazy sun and hot;43;29;NW;18;27%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;25;11;A t-storm in spots;26;11;S;11;43%;42%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Strong thunderstorms;34;27;A t-storm or two;36;28;S;17;76%;88%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;24;Partly sunny;33;25;SE;9;65%;95%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;17;9;Some sun, a t-shower;16;7;SW;19;68%;56%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;20;Very hot;38;22;NNE;13;19%;6%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;24;19;Nice with sunshine;27;19;WSW;12;70%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;41;30;Very hot;40;29;S;15;48%;15%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;23;7;Sunny and delightful;24;7;NE;8;48%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;E;9;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Windy and cold;9;3;Warmer;14;3;N;22;46%;3%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;WSW;14;80%;72%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;33;28;A couple of t-storms;33;27;S;17;75%;92%;9

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;29;23;A passing shower;30;23;ENE;30;57%;79%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;41;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;WSW;9;62%;84%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;39;26;Sunny and very hot;43;27;NNW;25;21%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Thickening clouds;26;19;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;19;ENE;13;65%;15%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;A shower or t-storm;33;25;ENE;8;74%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;39;25;Sunny and pleasant;35;25;N;22;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;21;3;Turning sunny;21;3;WNW;10;40%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;35;13;Sunshine, very hot;36;16;NW;6;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;34;28;Sunny and very warm;36;29;WSW;14;57%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;SE;9;55%;36%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly cloudy;42;30;Decreasing clouds;43;28;WNW;17;21%;5%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;19;6;Mostly sunny;19;5;NNE;14;32%;1%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;26;An afternoon shower;32;27;E;23;64%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;22;Clearing;31;21;WNW;8;60%;43%;3

Kolkata, India;A strong t-storm;36;29;A p.m. t-storm;38;28;SSW;17;60%;73%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;33;26;Some sun, a t-storm;33;25;ENE;9;72%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-2;Sun and some clouds;13;-1;NW;17;48%;42%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;SSW;9;84%;90%;6

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;21;17;Clouds and sun, nice;21;17;SSE;14;70%;28%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;16;Sunny intervals;22;15;NNW;20;64%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A heavy thunderstorm;25;13;Clouds breaking;19;9;WSW;18;58%;10%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;27;16;Low clouds, then sun;28;16;S;9;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;S;10;65%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;34;18;A t-storm in spots;31;17;NNE;7;44%;65%;8

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;30;27;Spotty showers;30;26;SSW;21;75%;86%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;ENE;9;72%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SW;15;74%;74%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Clouds and sun;14;4;NNE;7;73%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A t-storm in spots;27;14;NNE;12;38%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;E;13;72%;76%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;12;1;Some sun and warmer;16;3;NE;16;44%;6%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;35;26;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;SSW;21;66%;82%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;15;8;Cloudy with a shower;16;9;NNW;15;80%;49%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;15;8;Partly sunny;17;8;N;7;63%;36%;4

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;10;3;A couple of showers;10;4;WNW;18;59%;78%;5

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;28;Clouds, a t-storm;33;28;S;15;79%;80%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A t-storm in spots;25;14;E;11;65%;55%;8

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;24;14;Partly sunny;23;14;NW;15;40%;16%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Increasing clouds;33;19;WNW;13;36%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;17;6;Nice with sunshine;19;9;E;8;50%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;24;12;Partly sunny;24;13;NE;8;47%;4%;8

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;13;8;Cloudy with a shower;15;10;SE;8;79%;81%;2

Ottawa, Canada;More clouds than sun;15;6;Periods of sun;18;8;ESE;18;64%;33%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;27;A shower or two;28;26;ENE;17;84%;55%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;NW;7;80%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;31;24;Showers around;31;24;ENE;13;80%;83%;8

Paris, France;Heavy thunderstorms;28;15;Midday rain, cooler;20;9;WNW;11;76%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;A stray shower;21;12;ESE;9;79%;42%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;33;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;SW;11;72%;75%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Periods of sun;32;25;SE;21;69%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;34;24;An afternoon shower;35;23;ESE;7;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;Partly sunny;28;17;SSE;9;33%;27%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;25;11;Mostly sunny;25;10;WNW;16;35%;1%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;23;10;Spotty showers;23;9;SSW;15;60%;70%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;WNW;14;69%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;24;A couple of showers;29;24;SSE;13;73%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;9;A shower in spots;13;9;E;20;56%;74%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;13;6;Warmer;16;9;WNW;13;44%;44%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;23;18;A stray shower;24;18;E;9;76%;42%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;39;24;ENE;14;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;NNW;11;46%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;8;4;A shower in places;9;4;WNW;18;57%;46%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;20;12;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;WSW;21;67%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;19;Couple of t-storms;28;19;E;8;71%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;Some sun, a shower;31;26;SE;14;72%;67%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;WSW;6;100%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;31;13;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;NW;12;15%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;15;4;Sunny;14;1;NE;5;57%;18%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;NE;10;75%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;NNW;16;61%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;21;11;Periods of sun;18;9;NNE;9;67%;27%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Partly sunny;27;14;NW;11;33%;1%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;Partly sunny;29;20;E;16;52%;2%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;Clouds and sun;33;27;SE;11;74%;36%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;14;Thunderstorms;24;15;SE;9;84%;85%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;19;76%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;15;5;A passing shower;15;9;ESE;9;52%;81%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny;17;12;SSW;23;71%;66%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;NW;12;85%;97%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;11;6;Partly sunny, warmer;14;6;W;23;46%;4%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;34;22;High clouds and hot;37;20;NNE;14;24%;41%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;23;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;12;NNW;26;45%;1%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;35;17;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;NNW;14;17%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;NE;14;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;29;18;E;9;50%;42%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny;26;16;NE;14;41%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;19;9;Partly sunny;19;12;S;11;60%;77%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;E;21;49%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;ESE;14;43%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and pleasant;19;2;Becoming cloudy;23;8;SSE;14;23%;41%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;18;11;Decreasing clouds;18;9;NNE;8;50%;7%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, humid;27;14;Partly sunny, humid;28;17;SSE;7;43%;7%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;36;26;W;11;53%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cool with clearing;14;2;Partly sunny;17;6;SW;11;46%;4%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;22;7;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;8;34%;3%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Partly sunny;12;8;ESE;17;77%;24%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain this morning;33;26;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;9;74%;67%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;29;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;NE;7;33%;1%;9

