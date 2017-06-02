Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 2, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;Rain and a t-storm;85;77;SSW;9;82%;99%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;99;85;Sunny and very warm;102;87;NNW;7;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warmer;90;64;Sunny;92;65;WNW;9;29%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;Becoming cloudy;80;65;SSE;9;61%;61%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;79;60;Showers and t-storms;71;56;W;9;75%;65%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cooler;62;47;Cloudy;61;48;SE;6;69%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;93;70;Not as warm;85;69;WSW;12;32%;44%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Mostly sunny, warm;87;64;SE;11;36%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;67;53;A shower in spots;70;65;ENE;8;72%;73%;2

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;89;65;Clouds and sun, nice;85;65;SSW;6;46%;56%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;59;54;A shower in places;60;47;SE;10;75%;56%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;102;72;NW;9;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;94;75;Partly sunny;94;75;SSW;6;63%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;WSW;8;74%;66%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;94;80;A t-storm or two;92;81;SW;8;69%;82%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;76;64;Partly sunny;78;63;SE;11;67%;44%;7

Beijing, China;Cloudy;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;NNW;7;28%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;82;60;Episodes of sunshine;83;62;ENE;5;49%;23%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;Humid with some sun;79;61;ESE;7;51%;71%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;50;Clouds and sun;67;50;SE;7;73%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;Mostly sunny;82;64;ESE;8;66%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, humid;81;62;Partly sunny, humid;84;63;S;6;40%;6%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;80;60;Showers and t-storms;72;51;WNW;7;71%;70%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny;80;60;E;9;52%;28%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;81;58;Lots of sun, humid;82;59;ESE;4;38%;5%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;62;53;An afternoon shower;61;47;SW;8;73%;43%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;86;62;Showers around;86;63;NW;5;35%;68%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;NNE;8;51%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;90;68;Mostly cloudy;96;71;NE;8;31%;2%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;Spotty p.m. showers;68;53;W;16;61%;90%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunny intervals;84;69;A t-storm in spots;83;71;S;4;62%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;85;Clouding up, warm;103;86;SSW;7;53%;44%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;80;64;Showers and t-storms;82;66;SW;8;58%;82%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy thunderstorms;85;80;Heavy a.m. t-storms;86;80;SW;8;81%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;64;51;Partly sunny;65;53;SE;10;72%;68%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;81;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;74;NNW;16;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A thunderstorm;83;71;Thunderstorms;86;71;SE;6;75%;84%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy showers;82;73;A couple of showers;86;72;S;11;78%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;108;81;Hazy sun and hot;109;84;NW;11;27%;0%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;77;52;A t-storm in spots;78;52;S;7;43%;42%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Strong thunderstorms;92;80;A t-storm or two;96;82;S;10;76%;88%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;94;75;Partly sunny;91;77;SE;6;65%;95%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;62;48;Some sun, a t-shower;61;45;SW;12;68%;56%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;92;67;Very hot;100;72;NNE;8;19%;6%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;75;66;Nice with sunshine;80;66;WSW;8;70%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;105;86;Very hot;104;84;S;10;48%;15%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;74;44;Sunny and delightful;75;45;NE;5;48%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;E;5;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Windy and cold;48;37;Warmer;57;37;N;14;46%;3%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm or two;91;78;WSW;9;80%;72%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;91;83;A couple of t-storms;91;81;S;10;75%;92%;9

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;74;A passing shower;86;74;ENE;19;57%;79%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;105;78;A p.m. t-storm;96;77;WSW;6;62%;84%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;102;78;Sunny and very hot;110;80;NNW;15;21%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Thickening clouds;79;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;65;ENE;8;65%;15%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;77;A shower or t-storm;91;76;ENE;5;74%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;102;78;Sunny and pleasant;95;77;N;14;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;70;38;Turning sunny;70;38;WNW;6;40%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;96;56;Sunshine, very hot;97;61;NW;4;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;93;83;Sunny and very warm;97;84;WSW;9;57%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;SE;6;55%;36%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly cloudy;107;85;Decreasing clouds;109;82;WNW;11;21%;5%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;67;43;Mostly sunny;67;41;NNE;9;32%;1%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;79;An afternoon shower;89;80;E;15;64%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;88;71;Clearing;87;71;WNW;5;60%;43%;3

Kolkata, India;A strong t-storm;96;84;A p.m. t-storm;100;83;SSW;10;60%;73%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;91;79;Some sun, a t-storm;91;77;ENE;5;72%;66%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;57;28;Sun and some clouds;56;31;NW;11;48%;42%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Rain and a t-storm;83;76;SSW;6;84%;90%;6

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;70;63;Clouds and sun, nice;70;63;SSE;8;70%;28%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;77;60;Sunny intervals;71;59;NNW;12;64%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A heavy thunderstorm;77;55;Clouds breaking;67;49;WSW;11;58%;10%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;80;62;Low clouds, then sun;82;61;S;6;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;84;73;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;S;6;65%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;92;64;A t-storm in spots;87;62;NNE;5;44%;65%;8

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;86;81;Spotty showers;86;80;SSW;13;75%;86%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;85;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;ENE;6;72%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;90;81;A t-storm in spots;91;81;SW;9;74%;74%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;57;43;Clouds and sun;58;39;NNE;4;73%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;56;A t-storm in spots;81;57;NNE;7;38%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorm;87;79;A t-storm in spots;85;78;E;8;72%;76%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;54;34;Some sun and warmer;61;38;NE;10;44%;6%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;94;78;A shower in the p.m.;89;78;SSW;13;66%;82%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;59;47;Cloudy with a shower;60;49;NNW;10;80%;49%;1

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;58;46;Partly sunny;63;47;N;4;63%;36%;4

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;50;37;A couple of showers;50;39;WNW;11;59%;78%;5

Mumbai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;82;Clouds, a t-storm;91;82;S;9;79%;80%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;55;A t-storm in spots;77;58;E;7;65%;55%;8

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;76;57;Partly sunny;74;58;NW;9;40%;16%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;Increasing clouds;91;66;WNW;8;36%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;63;43;Nice with sunshine;67;47;E;5;50%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;76;53;Partly sunny;75;56;NE;5;47%;4%;8

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;55;46;Cloudy with a shower;60;50;SE;5;79%;81%;2

Ottawa, Canada;More clouds than sun;58;43;Periods of sun;64;47;ESE;11;64%;33%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;84;80;A shower or two;83;80;ENE;10;84%;55%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;89;79;A shower or t-storm;89;78;NW;4;80%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;87;76;Showers around;88;75;ENE;8;80%;83%;8

Paris, France;Heavy thunderstorms;83;60;Midday rain, cooler;68;49;WNW;7;76%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;A stray shower;71;53;ESE;6;79%;42%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;92;78;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;78;SW;7;72%;75%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Periods of sun;89;78;SE;13;69%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;93;74;An afternoon shower;94;74;ESE;5;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;Partly sunny;83;63;SSE;5;33%;27%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;77;53;Mostly sunny;78;50;WNW;10;35%;1%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;74;51;Spotty showers;73;48;SSW;9;60%;70%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;Sunshine, pleasant;78;61;WNW;9;69%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;85;75;A couple of showers;85;76;SSE;8;73%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;51;48;A shower in spots;56;48;E;12;56%;74%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;55;43;Warmer;61;49;WNW;8;44%;44%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;74;64;A stray shower;75;64;E;6;76%;42%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;102;75;ENE;9;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with sunshine;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;NNW;7;46%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Spotty showers;46;40;A shower in places;49;40;WNW;11;57%;46%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;68;54;Low clouds, then sun;65;53;WSW;13;67%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;81;66;Couple of t-storms;82;66;E;5;71%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;78;Some sun, a shower;88;78;SE;9;72%;67%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;67;A t-storm in spots;75;66;WSW;4;100%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;Partly sunny, nice;88;63;NW;7;15%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;39;Sunny;57;34;NE;3;57%;18%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;74;An afternoon shower;85;74;NE;6;75%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;77;57;Clouds and sun, nice;72;55;NNW;10;61%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;69;53;Periods of sun;64;49;NNE;6;67%;27%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;80;59;Partly sunny;81;57;NW;7;33%;1%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;84;68;Partly sunny;84;68;E;10;52%;2%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;81;Clouds and sun;91;80;SE;7;74%;36%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;85;58;Thunderstorms;75;59;SE;5;84%;85%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;79;A shower or two;86;78;ESE;12;76%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;59;42;A passing shower;60;48;ESE;6;52%;81%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;64;54;Partly sunny;63;53;SSW;14;71%;66%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;NW;7;85%;97%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;51;42;Partly sunny, warmer;58;43;W;14;46%;4%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;93;72;High clouds and hot;98;68;NNE;9;24%;41%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;74;55;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;54;NNW;16;45%;1%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;94;63;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;NNW;9;17%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;Sunny and beautiful;83;67;NE;9;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;84;64;Partly sunny;85;64;E;6;50%;42%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;81;61;Partly sunny;78;61;NE;9;41%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;66;49;Partly sunny;67;53;S;7;60%;77%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;85;70;Sunny and pleasant;86;70;E;13;49%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;85;65;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;ESE;8;43%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and pleasant;66;36;Becoming cloudy;73;46;SSE;9;23%;41%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;65;52;Decreasing clouds;64;47;NNE;5;50%;7%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, humid;81;57;Partly sunny, humid;83;63;SSE;4;43%;7%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;94;79;A t-storm around;96;79;W;7;53%;55%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cool with clearing;57;35;Partly sunny;63;42;SW;7;46%;4%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;71;45;Partly sunny;69;51;SE;5;34%;3%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Partly sunny;54;46;ESE;11;77%;24%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain this morning;92;79;A heavy thunderstorm;91;79;WSW;5;74%;67%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;84;44;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;NE;4;33%;1%;9

