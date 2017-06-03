I-Mei general manager Luis Ko congratulates WildAid CEO Peter Knights on receiving Bay Area Jefferson Award

I-Mei Foods Co. General Manager Luis Ko (高志明) on Friday extends his sincere congratulations to Wildlife champion Peter Knights, who has been honored with a Bay Area Jefferson Award for public service.

Knights is the Co-Founder and CEO of WildAid, a San Francisco-based non-profit organization that focuses on conserving endangered species and urging to reduce the demand for wildlife products.

In recent years, Knights has been working to reduce consumer demand for shark’s fin soup in Asia, the campaigns of which have featured a number of celebrities as ambassadors, including Yao Ming, Jackie Chan, Jay Chou, David Beckham, and so forth.

The Jefferson Awards are presented annually in Washington, D.C. by the Jefferson Awards Foundation, which recognize volunteerism and public service in communities, workplaces and schools across America.

I-Mei Foods Co., one of Taiwan’s best food companies and store chains, has been working with the wildlife conservation group for over 20 years. The company has been voicing its support for endangered species conservation and environmental protection along with the group as well as Peter Knights himself and WildAid since 1986