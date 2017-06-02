The Latest: Goffin retires from match at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

12:20 p.m.

David Goffin retired from his third-round match at the French Open after injuring his right ankle against Horacio Zeballos.

The 10th-seeded Belgian was leading 5-4 in the first set when he limped off court with two trainers helping him. Zeballos carried Goffin's bag.

Goffin was serving for the first set and led 40-0 but allowed Zeballos back into the game.

The Argentine had a break back point and, at the end of a long rally, Goffin got to a tough ball. He won the point to get back to deuce but slid after he hit it, catching his foot on the tarp at the back of the court.

___

11:00 a.m.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Friday in the third round of the French Open.

The fifth-seeded Muguruza is up first on Court Philippe Chatrier against No. 27 Yulia Putintseva.

Rafael Nadal will then continue his bid for a 10th French Open title against Nikolz Basilashvili, and the second-seeded Djokovic follows against Diego Schwartzman.

Venus Williams is last on the main court, against Elise Mertens.