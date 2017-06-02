Leaks and soaked floors in National Palace Museum after torrential rain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Leaks in the ceiling and an accumulation of water on the floor of the east wing of the National Palace Museum were reported today as a result of torrential rains, however museum officials say all the cultural relics are safe and teams from collections units are carefully inspecting the artifacts.

Shilin District, where the museum is based, saw over 85 mm in one hour's time, the most of any district in Taipei. Museum officials insisted that all the artifacts are safe, but to ensure the integrity of the relics and to take measures to protect the collection, all exhibition halls on the east wing of the museum were closed as of noon today.

In addition, due to the slippery floors and to ensure the safety of visitors, the museum has ordered an emergency closure of the basement gift shop and floors one through three of the east wing.

Visitors are still welcome to come to the west wing of the museum for free. Those who had already purchased tickets can head to the first floor to apply for a refund.