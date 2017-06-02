Asta showcases smart 360-degree scan solutions at Computex

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The annual Computex is one of the largest digital events in Asia, attracting international visitors from all corners of the world, and some innovative solutions showcased at the 5-day show starting from May 30 to June 3 include smart 360-degree scan solutions.

Asta Technology (Asta), a small company specializing in smart 360-degree scanning technology, was started mass producing its 360-degrees object scanning solution, Asta 360, in the third quarter of 2016 and was displaying the commercial version for the first time at Computex.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Wade Hsu (徐維德), was trying to find a solution to digitalize and document his daughter's artwork in 3D, but people thought it was a great idea and encouraged him to turn it into a product, said the company's project manager, Eric Lu (呂宜隆).

It took the company at least six months to launch its solution, which comprises a small round mobile platform and a smartphone app.

The small round mobile platform, AstaTable, can carry an object weighing 1.8 kilograms, and is connected via Bluetooth to the company's smartphone app.

The app then makes the platform turn at an interval of six degrees and takes pictures for one minute, and using the Bluetooth connection the app signals AstaTable when to turn for the next shot, explained Lu.

Images taken are stitched together to create a 1:1 ratio 3D image that can be viewed with Virtual Reality (VR) headgear.

“Originally, we were planning to target figurine markets with our solution, but we were surprised that the solution attracted a lot of interest from online retailers," said Lu. "Our 360-degree image solution is now mostly used for scanning watches, jewelry, and other commercial products sold online.”

To cater to this growing demand, the company launched a large AstaTable that can carry a load of 120 kilograms for print models displaying latest clothing.

"For these we offer customized solutions, and will help shoot the model in 360 degrees,” said Lu.

The company's 360-degree smart scanner is available on Citisocial for NT$ 2,980, and priced at US$125 for international buyers.

Asta is in talks with Malaysian and Japanese retailers, and some Singaporean and Indonesian visitors also showed immense interest in the product, said Lu.

