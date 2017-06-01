Four Taiwanese dead in Manila attack: MOFA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Four Taiwanese citizens were among the 35 people who died of suffocation during an attack on an entertainment complex in the Philippines capital Manila, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed Friday.

A lone gunman, thought to be of Caucasian origin, fired a rifle and set fire to tables at the Resorts World Manila’s casino early Friday morning, reports said. He later committed suicide, while most of the victims reportedly died not of gunshot wounds, but due to suffocation caused by the fires. At least 50 people were reported injured.

Two of the Taiwanese casualties were employees of the casino, a man and a woman both surnamed Lai, while the two others, a couple surnamed Hung, were tourists, reports said.

MOFA said the victims had been identified, while their relatives would be assisted in flying to the Philippines.

The Taiwanese representative office in Manila had formed a special taskforce to try and determine whether any other Taiwanese citizens were among the dead or injured in the attack.

Initially, the Manila office sent a person to local hospitals to look for injured Taiwanese, but at the time, there were no official casualty figures. It was only later that the emergency services revealed that they had found about 30 bodies on the third floor of the complex, including the Taiwanese victims, reports said.

Of the people killed, 22 were resort guests and 13 were members of staff. The complex is situated close to Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport.