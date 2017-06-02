BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MANILA, Philippines — A gunman storms a crowded Manila casino and uses gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that sweep through the crowds and kill at least 36 people, police say. The gunman, who had fled with more than $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 780 words, photos. With PHILIPPINES-ATTACK-THE LATEST.

BRUSSELS — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top officials from the European Union officials are set to reaffirm their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement, a day after President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the Paris accord. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BEIJING — By backing off the U.S. commitment to address climate change, President Donald Trump leaves an opening for a chief economic rival, China, to expand its increasing dominance in the renewable energy industry. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SINGAPORE — The Trump administration is aiming for continuity in Asia policy, sticking broadly with the approach its predecessors have taken by emphasizing diplomacy and cooperation with allies, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis indicates. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BEIJING — The wife and father of a prominent Chinese human rights campaigner says police have told the family he has been formally arrested and has dismissed his lawyers. Legal activist Jiang Tianyong disappeared in November after publicizing the plight of families of lawyers who had been detained in an intense crackdown on rights lawyers and activists. By Louise Watt. SENT: 530 words, photos.

HONG KONG — A bottle of forbidden liquor produced by Chinese activists to remember the military crackdown on Beijing's Tiananmen Square protests 28 years ago has come to Hong Kong after a clandestine trip around the world. SENT: 120 words, photos.

BEIJING — Chinese police say a disgruntled driver started a fire aboard his school bus last month that killed 13 people, including 11 children from China and South Korea. SENT: 170 words.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Some 500 people demonstrate in Kabul for better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed 90 people. SENT: 130 words. With AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's longtime ruler warns opposition parties not to challenge the result of Sunday's local elections or they could be dissolved. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SINGAPORE — Five countries in a longstanding defense pact say they will continue working together and use the internet to fight terrorism. By Annabelle Liang. SENT: 210 words, photos.

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Police in Bangladesh recover a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the capital and question three people. SENT: 250 words.

CHICAGO — A U.S. judge will sentence an Illinois man who used text-message emojis to offer advice on how to kill a wealthy Chicago woman vacationing in Indonesia. SENT: 140 words.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A New Zealand police officer assigned to protect the prime minister has managed to keep his job despite leaving his gun in a public bathroom at the nation's Parliament and then enlisting a colleague to drive back and retrieve it. By Nick Perry. SENT: 350 words.

ISLAMABAD — The younger son of Pakistan's prime minister has made his first appearance before a panel probing graft charges against his family. The appearance comes a day after the Supreme Court was angered over a lawmaker's comments equating Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government with the Sicilian Mafia. SENT: 130 words.

TOKYO — Taxpayers beware: The cost of hosting an Olympics is likely to be far more than advertised. The price tag on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has ballooned to nearly twice the initial estimate, even after a major cost-cutting effort. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SEOUL, South Korea — Asian stock markets rally as investor sentiment is boosted by signs of continued improvement in the U.S. job market. Tokyo's Nikkei benchmark index finishes above the 20,000 level for the first time since December 2015 as the yen weakens. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 460 words, photos.

