Taiwan’s environmental efforts to continue despite Trump climate decision

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will closely monitor the impact of United States President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the Paris climate accords, but the country’s efforts to cut carbon emissions will not change as a result, the Presidential Office said Friday.

As widely predicted, Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but was willing to negotiate a new deal, though few countries looked likely to respond positively to that proposal.

“We have noticed this important decision by U.S. President Trump, and we will pay attention to the impact of that decision on the international community and on Taiwan,” Presidential Spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said Friday.

Even though Taiwan is not a signatory to the 2015 Paris agreement, as China tries to prevent it from attending international events, non-governmental organizations and government departments have taken part in activities of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Since Taiwan is also making efforts to achieve the carbon emission reduction aims put forward by the international community, “our efforts will not change just because the U.S. are withdrawing from the climate change agreement,” Huang said.

As a member of the global community, Taiwan would continue to do its utmost to promote issues like green energy, green transportation and sustainable development, according to the presidential spokesman.

Huang concluded that the government would be prepared to face any measures or developments regarding climate change as made by other nations or international organizations.