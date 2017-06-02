Taiwan 3D camera SID offers new way for VR storytelling

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Pocket-sized and light weight, SID, a camera developed by Taiwan-based Weeview, can be easily carried anywhere for adventurous filmers wanting to capture their images in 3D.

The company showcased its latest creation at its booth at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 3 at Computex this year, attracting large crowds to test out the new cameras that were advertised in their Kickstarter campaign.

"I know a lot of people think 3D image technology is losing momentum, but we wanted to focus on frontal filming instead of 360 degree filming,” said Joseph Lin, Sales and Marketing Manager of Weeview.

Storytelling remains challenging in 360-degree videos, where traditional filming methods are no longer applicable and the viewer determines the content and order shown instead of the director.

To avoid these issues, and prevent image distortion caused by wide angle cameras, SID was developed with a view angle of 120 degrees and shoots images in 3D creating a hologram effect.

One of the aims of the dual lens camera that has a resolution of 2,880 by 1,440 pixels is to lower the costs of 3D image shooting, explained Lin.

Traditionally, 3D images required at least two cameras shot from different angles, either using a stabilizer such as a camera track or suspension to capture the 3D image, which significantly raises the costs.

Weeview aims to use SID to generate more 3D image content that can be viewed with the naked eye, and getting rid of the need to use 3D glasses.

SID is compatible with Go Pro accessories and the Android smartphone system, and the company aims to sell 100,000 units by the end of the year.

The camera will reach store shelves sometime by September, and is entering the countdown phase of its Kickstarter campaign, which ends on June 10, 2017, said Lin.

Westview's Kickstarter campaign launched on May 1, 2017, attracted 348 backers raising US$73,305 out of its targeted goal of US$25,000.

Early backers of SID can still get the cameras at a bargain price of US$179.

Founded one year ago, Weeview's team comprises mostly veteran engineers from the notebook Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) sector, said Lin.