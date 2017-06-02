For President Trump, drama often accompanies decisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Donald Trump, decisions are often served with a side of drama.

From the White House Rose Garden, Trump revealed his plans for the United States to leave the Paris climate change accord.

The long awaited announcement received a dramatic buildup. A day earlier, some White House officials floated the idea that Trump was leaning toward an exit but cautioned that the president could change his mind. That prompted a last-minute flurry of activity.

But there was little ambiguity to Trump's pronouncement.

The closely watched announcement — which the president teased in a tweet the night before — was just the latest example of Trump-style decision-making.

In this White House, reaching resolution is often a spectacle, loaded with internal debate and public jockeying.