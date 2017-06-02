Bangladesh recovers arms, ammunition near capital

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh say they have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the capital and are questioning three people.

Police official Faruk Hossain says 62 Chinese-made machine guns, two rocket launchers, 40 magazines and grenades were found in a canal at Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, in an overnight raid.

He says three people have been arrested but their identities were not immediately clear.

Bangladesh's police chief Shahidul Hoque says they suspect the arms and ammunition were brought for "sabotage" but he would not elaborate.

It is not immediately clear whether the weapons are linked to any Islamist militant groups.

Hossain said they conducted the operation based on information from a man who had been arrested earlier.