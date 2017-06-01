Taiwan universities and schools cancel classes due to torrential rain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At least five universities in Northern Taiwan canceled classes Friday due to the extreme torrential rains lashing the region, while Keelung City and several districts also ordered the closure of schools and offices.

Flooding was reported from many areas, mostly around the north of the island, with roads, railway lines and even airports facing serious problems.

Before the city of Keelung ordered the closure of offices and schools from 3 p.m., during the course of Friday, Tamkang University (淡江大學), Aletheia University (真理大學), and Saint John’s University (聖約翰科技大學), all of them in the Tamshui District of New Taipei City, had already decided to cancel classes.

Chinese Culture University (中國文化大學), which is located in the Yangmingshan (陽明山) hills above Taipei City, also announced it was stopping classes, while examinations were rescheduled for next week, reports said. Rain also influenced the decision to scrap lessons at the Shuangxi campus of Soochow University (東吳大學) in Taipei City.

Earlier, the districts of Tamshui, Shimen, Sanzhi, Jinshan, Wanli and Bali announced they were closing schools and offices, while the Xishan Elementary School in Taipei City also announced it was canceling classes. The Taipei City Government said individual schools had the right to decide by themselves to end classes if their area was threatened by the rains.

During the afternoon, townships in mountainous areas ranging from Wufeng in Hsinchu County and Taian in Miaoli County to Renai in Nantou County and individual schools in Greater Kaohsiung also followed suit.

Parents complained that the annulment of classes in many cases came too late, when they or their children were already on their way to school, or even when classes had already started and landslides occurred in the neighborhood.