Smoke from fire kills 36 in Philippine casino attack

Bomb sniffing dogs walk outside a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunm
This image made from closed circuit television made available by the Philippine National Police on Friday, June 2, 2017, shows the gunm
A woman cries as she stay outside a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A ma
Police watch smoke from a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman storm
Policemen walk past a still smoldering part of a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Phil
Relatives react after finding a casino employee, center, safe at the Resorts World Manila complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of
Casino employees wait outside the Resorts World Manila complex in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines Friday, June 2,
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police say a gunman stormed a crowded Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people. They say the gunman fled with the stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.
Authorities said Friday they suspect the man was trying to rob the casino at Resorts World Manila, a complex of hotels, restaurants, stores and gambling area. The man has not been identified.
Claims on social media said the attack was done by "lone wolf soldiers" of the Islamic State group, but police noted the man didn't shoot anyone he encountered.