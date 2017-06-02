Cambodia's ruler warns opposition not to challenge vote

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's longtime ruler is warning opposition parties not to challenge the result of Sunday's local elections or they could be dissolved.

Prime Minister Hun Sen made a rare appearance Friday, the last day of rallies before the vote, to drum up support for his ruling Cambodian People's Party. He has repeatedly warned of civil war if his party loses. It has been accused of using violence against opponents, but in recent years has stalked its foes mostly in courts.

Hun Sen appealed to all political parties to accept the outcome rather than make accusations of irregularities. He says courts can dissolve any party if it challenges the result of the vote.

The polls could have a major impact on Cambodia's political landscape ahead of 2018 national elections.