BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0395

THURSDAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .341; Segura, Seattle, .341; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Garcia, Chicago, .332; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; Judge, New York, .326; Castro, New York, .319; Altuve, Houston, .319; Hicks, New York, .318; Correa, Houston, .316; 1 tied at .303.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 41; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 40; Springer, Houston, 39; Gardner, New York, 37; Lindor, Cleveland, 37; Altuve, Houston, 36; Bautista, Toronto, 36; Gallo, Texas, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; 2 tied at 35.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 39; Judge, New York, 38; Pujols, Los Angeles, 38; Garcia, Chicago, 37; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Mazara, Texas, 35; 4 tied at 34.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 73; Castro, New York, 66; Altuve, Houston, 65; Andrus, Texas, 63; Bogaerts, Boston, 63; Garcia, Chicago, 63; Segura, Seattle, 62; Hosmer, Kansas City, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Correa, Houston, 59; 1 tied at 58.

DOUBLES_Travis, Toronto, 18; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 17; Betts, Boston, 16; Lowrie, Oakland, 16; Moreland, Boston, 16; CSantana, Cleveland, 15; Schoop, Baltimore, 15; 4 tied at 14.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 17; Davis, Oakland, 16; Gallo, Texas, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 15; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; Springer, Houston, 13; 7 tied at 12.

STOLEN BASES_Dyson, Seattle, 14; Maybin, Los Angeles, 13; Andrus, Texas, 12; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 9; 6 tied at 8.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Sabathia, New York, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 6-3; 12 tied at 5-4.

ERA_ESantana, Minnesota, 1.75; Keuchel, Houston, 1.81; Holland, Chicago, 2.37; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.39; McCullers, Houston, 2.48; Triggs, Oakland, 2.64; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.65; Sale, Boston, 2.77; Miley, Baltimore, 2.82; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.89; 1 tied at 2.89.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 110; Archer, Tampa Bay, 95; Estrada, Toronto, 82; Salazar, Cleveland, 75; Bauer, Cleveland, 73; McCullers, Houston, 73; Darvish, Texas, 72; Severino, New York, 69; Porcello, Boston, 68; Pineda, New York, 66; 3 tied at 65.