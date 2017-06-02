  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/02 13:45
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0203 American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 31 20 .608
Boston 29 24 .547 3
Baltimore 28 24 .538
Tampa Bay 29 27 .518
Toronto 26 28 .481
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 27 23 .540
Cleveland 28 24 .538
Detroit 25 28 .472
Chicago 24 28 .462 4
Kansas City 22 30 .423 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 38 16 .704
Los Angeles 28 29 .491 11½
Texas 26 28 .481 12
Seattle 25 30 .455 13½
Oakland 23 30 .434 14½

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 8, Oakland 0

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 7, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Boston (Porcello 3-6) at Baltimore (Asher 1-3)

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-2) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2)

Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 5-3)

Houston (Keuchel 8-0) at Texas (Darvish 5-3)

Cleveland (Tomlin 3-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 6-3)

Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4)

Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3)

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (Bergman 2-2).