BC-BBA--AL Standings

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|Boston
|29
|24
|.547
|3
|Baltimore
|28
|24
|.538
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|27
|.518
|4½
|Toronto
|26
|28
|.481
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|27
|23
|.540
|—
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|.538
|—
|Detroit
|25
|28
|.472
|3½
|Chicago
|24
|28
|.462
|4
|Kansas City
|22
|30
|.423
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Los Angeles
|28
|29
|.491
|11½
|Texas
|26
|28
|.481
|12
|Seattle
|25
|30
|.455
|13½
|Oakland
|23
|30
|.434
|14½
___
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 8, Oakland 0
Colorado 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 7, Boston 5
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 2
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 2
|Friday's Games
Boston (Porcello 3-6) at Baltimore (Asher 1-3)
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 6-2) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2)
Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 5-3)
Houston (Keuchel 8-0) at Texas (Darvish 5-3)
Cleveland (Tomlin 3-6) at Kansas City (Vargas 6-3)
Washington (Strasburg 6-1) at Oakland (Triggs 5-4)
Minnesota (Gibson 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 5-3)
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (Bergman 2-2).